Fantasy profession name generator

This name generator will give you 10 random professions that fit in most fantasy settings.

Some will only fit in a sci-fi setting, while others will only fit in medieval settings, but with over 490 different professions you'll have plenty of jobs to fill a town, spaceship or other fantasy place.

I have kept most of the professions generic rather than creating different variations of the same profession for different settings. This way you'll always get a variety of professions, rather than often getting the same with a different flavor.

For example, a miner could be an iron miner in medieval times, a minerbot in a steampunk-style story, and an asteroid miner in a sci-fi story, but in the end they're all still miners.

To start, simply click on the button to generate 10 random names. Don't like the names? Simply click again to get 10 new random names.